This column space is a remarkably fluid tool for a writer.
I can use it as a way to connect to readers, to find ways to reach out to them and discover commonalities, whether through wry humor or earnest discussion.
I can use it as a confessional, to bare my soul to the reader and hope for understanding and compassion.
I can use it as a polemic, to yell about some political bugaboo, or a sermon, to discuss some religious aspect.
I’ve often used mine as a way to talk about my hobbies, whether it’s reviewing movies or books or just talking about pop culture minutia in general.
But I’ve also used it to try and expand my feelings on a story I’ve written elsewhere in The Tribune, to give the readers a little more insight into a fascinating local issue or personality.
Lately, though, I’ve used it as little more than a diary where the regular entries are always the same: “The virus is out there. Nothing happened today.”
Of course, that’s not remotely true. One look at today’s newspaper will tell you plenty is happening, but sadly, much of it is all about the coronavirus.
In some ways that’s the worst part of all these shelter-in-place precautions. We’re stuck indoors and there’s nothing going on to distract us from the very thing we’re trying to avoid.
There’s no sports. There are no new movies. The TV show schedules will soon dry up. Pop culture as a whole is nearly dead on its feet.
I’ve wondered if we could maybe declare movie stars essential workers just so we could force Hollywood to start making movies again. I’m willing to sacrifice a few celebrities for the greater good. Especially Tom Cruise, assuming he doesn’t find a way to use his Scientology voodoo to keep himself virus-free.
Unfortunately, I’m less interested in dooming all the cameramen, grips, gaffers, best boys and other crew members to share that virus-laden fate, so I suppose Hollywood must stay closed.
Seriously, though, I need something to talk about besides COVID-19. And there’s only so much to be said about that old stand-by, the weather.
I haven’t seen my nieces in weeks due to the quarantine measures.
Even bashing politicians isn’t fun anymore, since all they talk about is the virus, too.
I think today’s column utility counts as a cry for help …