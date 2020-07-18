Everyone remembers having to read the required novels in a high school English class.
There we were, minding our own business as we sat in our desks, and suddenly the English teacher would drop a pile of bricks on their desk and start handing out copies of “The Scarlet Letter” or “The Great Gatsby” to destroy our peace for the next month.
Now, as you may have noticed in previous columns, I love to read. And I read a lot of books in high school, when free time was plentiful and blazing my way through doorstop-sized volumes seemed as easy as breathing.
And even I hated plowing through many of those compulsory English texts — the endless debates about symbolism, the dreary periods discussing character development, the pop quizzes thrown out occasionally just to try and get everyone to actually read the book rather than watch a movie adaptation or skim the Cliffs Notes.
Much of it came down to poor choice of texts — no one wants to read “The Scarlet Letter,” ever, believe me. Or just poor presentation of the texts. It’s hard to make a Shakespeare play about murder and madness boring, but boy do some teachers try their best.
Now, being bored in class is just a state of being, but in this case it can have negative effects. After all, not everyone was reading for leisure on the side like I was. So their only association with reading was dreary homework and drippy class discussions.
It leads to the statistics I discovered recently from a book publisher which are a bit concerning.
Like the fact that 33% of high school graduates never read another book after leaving school. Of those who go on to college, 42% of those graduates do the same. They just never pick up another book again.
If these stats are right, then 80% of families in the nation did not buy a book or read one in the last year.
Books remain a linchpin of learning, and not just history texts. Even the silliest of mystery or romance novels can teach readers things like empathy and understanding, in way a passive experience like watching television cannot.
We push our kids to read, but we do it the same way we tell them to eat their vegetables. No one is surprised when they do neither.
We are failing to instill a love of reading in successive generations, and so they don’t read. They get all their information from social media and “gut feelings” and then we wonder how we end up with so much political discord in an under-informed electorate.
Pick up a book. Then give another to the nearest kid. Teach them to love to read, before it’s too late.
