In many ways, I prefer this job to just about anything else I might could be doing.
Certainly, being a newspaperman is far preferable than being some office drone, stuck in the same cubicle day after day calculating dry numbers in spreadsheets or whatever it is that white collar workers do in those living mausoleums of dreams.
I get to go out into the field, talk to people, discover new things and only then come back to the office and write it all up for your enrichment and enjoyment.
There are downsides, though.
I get fewer holidays than those dead-eyed office workers get, for instance. Even major holidays, like Independence Day, sometimes require my presence on the job, taking pictures of parades or festivals.
I work strange hours at times, especially when sudden news pops up, which can make scheduling off-hours activities a struggle at times.
And then there’s right now.
A good bit of the world is holed up indoors these days, trying to avoid contact with others and keeping their distance from large events as part of the social distancing push that we’re told will best slow the spread of the coronavirus.
So I keep hearing about people stuck at home, forced to turn to their Netflix queues or to whittle down their to-read piles in lieu of the social activities they might have otherwise pursued.
Now, for an introverted shut-in who fears the sun like myself, this is basically what I would do on my own time anyway. A publically approved plan to just read books and watch movies I’ve been meaning to get around to for months is right up my alley.
Except I’m not at home. I’m in the office, doing my best to gather all the details of Walton’s doings in the face of COVID-19. While everyone else huddles indoors, I’m out and about, taking pictures, writing stories and staying busy. If anything, we’re all working harder than usual to keep up with the pace of changes which keep occurring in the wake of the virus.
A part of me would rather be no where else. Every journalist dreams of dashing through a roaring newsroom with the latest news ready to leap from their keyboards.
But man, I really could use a couple of weeks to try and catch up on my reading, safe from interruption in my own personal quarantine.