It is time to stop the mental cruelty and physical despair being perpetrated at our hospitals by not allowing at least one family member to be with a loved one in the hospital to offer emotional and physical support during recovery.
Back in the beginning, the separation all made sense — the unknowns, transmission uncertainty, protecting front line workers, but now that time has passed! We now know . We have protocols. We have equipment (that a family member would gladly buy; Lord knows we pay enough for every little thing in a hospital to begin with!). We have temperature checks, spot testing, gloves, and masks, to make this access to the ones we love possible, to provide the emotional support and full-time care that hospital staff at times does NOT supply. Family does the little things that staff can’t — especially emotional support.
I wonder how many have died in a hospital from despair and loneliness.
I was there disconnecting and connecting all the lines from my wife on the hour, every hour, for nine hours straight at night to help her to the bathroom. I didn’t mind. I love her. I shudder to think what I would do if I could not be with her in her time of need. This illness has a vaccine, this illness has safety methods, this virus has testing — this virus has a darn 97% cure rate!
No, it is time for this separation cruelty — intentional or not — to stop. I just pray I don’t have to live through this kind of emotional hell right now.
— Terry Parsons, Loganville
