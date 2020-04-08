The Atlanta Falcons will be representing the ATL in a big way in 2020.
The city's NFL team released new uniforms on Wednesday morning. Perhaps the biggest change: A large "ATL" on the chest above the numbers.
"Time and again, we've heard you ask for new uniforms over the years, and in the spirit of our core values, we've listened to you and responded with what I know will be an exciting new era of Falcons football," team owner Arthur Blank wrote in a letter to fans.
There are four jerseys, and three feature the "ATL" prominently. There's a black home uniform that hearkens to the days of Jerry Glanville and, later, the Dirty Birds that went to the Super Bowl at the end of the 1998 season.
There's a crisp white road jersey with red lettering and black numbers. And there is a red alternate "Rise Up" jersey with black gradients that is worn with black pants.
Finally, the team kept its black throwback jerseys from the 1990s, complete with the original logo.
For our team. Our fans. ⁰Our city. pic.twitter.com/15e5ZX6EtE— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 8, 2020
The team will wear a matte black helmet, and there are four styles of pants.
Franchise officials said the design process began in January 2018, months after moving into the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
"The city has evolved, our stadium has evolved, and we knew it was time to do the same with our brand," the team's chief marketing officer, Morgan Shaw Parker, said.