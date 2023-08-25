There were plenty of smiles from the Purple Hurricanes following their season 10-0 opening win against arch-rival Loganville on Friday night at the Purple Pit.
Surviving a hard-fought game can do that. It was especially gratifying for the Canes compared to last year where they were on the wrong end of a 45-39 decision in four overtimes.
Following that game, Monroe Area Coach Kevin Reach was worried about his team and how they would handle such an emotional loss. At least the next week, at Cedar Shoals, the Canes bounced back with a big win.
This week, Cedar Shoals (0-1) comes to Monroe to play the 1-0 Canes. The game is set for Friday night at 7:30 at the Purple Pit.
Reach was more upbeat about his Canes that after last year’s Loganville game. Getting a shutout from his defense was a big reason why.
“This was a great win for us,” Reach said. “Our defense played great. Coach Massey had a great plan for their spread. Our two corners played great and Truck (Ca’Vaughn) Durham had a heckuva game.”
Reach on Monday picked Durham as the Canes’ Player of the Week. Demond Owens, who played corner, had an interception to stop a Loganville scoring threat in the first half. The Canes also had a blocked field goal to keep the shutout intact in the final 1:10 of the game.
The biggest factor, however, was the pass defense which forced 21 incompletions out of the 36 passes fired by Loganville quarterback Brody Hannah. The Red Devils had just 82 passing yards, and more than half came on the final drive.
Back on Aug. 3 against Cedar Shoals, Hannah was 15-of-26 for 142 yards and a touchdown. The Red Devils also rushed for 166 yards.
That will be good news for a Canes offense that will need a lift. Loganville held Monroe to 146 yards in total offense. But it did score 10 points and that was good enough for Reach.
“We scored twice, and we had one called back and should had another touchdown as well. But when we were down there on fourth down-and-three, (Blake) Raffield got it in there. I thought Dylan (Hamby) did a good job of managing the game,” Reach said.
Hamby was 3-of-6 passing for 33 yards and had another 21 rushing. Darrion “Flash” Manuel had a game best 78 rushing yards off 26 carries.
“We found some success running our outside zone plays,” Hamby said afterwards. ‘And Manuel was able to do what he does. We want to keep this going. We want to get the next one, and hope to be 3-0 going into the Prince Avenue game.”
Linebacker Charles Manga said the Canes won it upfront.
“The defensive line played really well. Dacian Davis played an amazing game. It also helped us that our freshman, Fast 36, played great in spelling Max,” Manga said.
Next up, the Canes get Cedar Shoals (0-1). The Panthers lost Saturday in the battle of Athens to Clarke Central 28-7.
Cedar Shoals runs a similar offense to Loganville and has a talented wide receiver in Devin Hester who is committed to Furman. Mandrell Glenn, who led the Panthers to a 35-28 win at Walnut Grove last year, is back at quarterback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.