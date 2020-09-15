Taylor Tinsley led the George Walton Bulldogs to another big win Thursday with a 3-0 victory over Hebron Christian.
Tinsley passed 100 strikeouts on the season with a 16-strikeout, no-hit, game against the Lady Lions.
Alana Griffith was 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI for GWA during the win. Reign Williams also drove in a run for the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Bulldogs were set to face off with Loganville Christian Tuesday. GWA returns to action Thursday at Prince Avenue beginning at 4 p.m.
Loganville Christian
Loganville Christian picked up its second win of the year last week with a huge 15-0 win over St. Francis which lasted just 2 ½ innings.
Hannah Starling picked up her second win of the year by throwing just 33 pitches including six strikeouts.
Multiple Lady Lions recorded hits in the contest, but it was Elizabeth Bennett, Addi Grace Dennis, Starling, Joey Kraus and Molly Biesiadecki that drove in most of LCA’s 15 runs. Dennis and Biesiadecki had three RBIs each while Bennett, Starling and Kraus had two each.
The Lady Lions were set to face off with George Walton Academy onThursday. LCA travels to St. Francis Thursday for Game 2 of the season series with the Lady Knights.
Monroe Area
The Lady ’Canes are still searching for their first win of the season, but Monroe Area’s offense is starting to click a little more.
Monroe Area fell to Stephens County 8-3 Thursday, but outhit the Lady Indians 11-10 in the contest. Addison Ray was 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in one run for the Lady ’Canes while Gracie Maddox and Addalyn Perkins had two hits each.
Maycee Stone pitched a complete game for Monroe Area, giving up just four earned runs and striking out five.
The Lady ’Canes host Oconee County Thursday starting at 6 p.m.
