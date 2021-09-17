With the arrival of region play, both Walnut Grove and Jackson County clearly sensed the urgency of Friday’s 8-AAAAA opener.
In a game which went down to the wire, the Warriors (2-2, 1-0) held on for a 16-14 win as the battle for the high school football postseason began.
It marks the first time Walnut Grove won its region opener in school history.
Leading 13-7 at halftime, Walnut Grove’s defense continued to play well in the second half and held that advantage into the fourth quarter.
Chris Mull, Tytus Valentine, JT Rainey and Caesar Futch each made several defensive stops in the region opener for the Warriors.
Jackson County (2-2, 0-1) had good starting field position on its first three possessions of the second half but could not add any points. The Panthers actually reached the end zone on their third series, but an offensive penalty negated the potential score and they would ultimately turn the football over on downs.
With 9:49 remaining the Walnut Grove, offense took possession at its own 30-yard line looking to chew up valuable minutes off the clock. A key pass from Ashton Adams to Zack Ford put the Warriors inside Jackson County territory.
The drive was capped by a 44-yard field goal from Hamrick with 5:50 left increasing the lead to two possessions at 16-7. The Walnut Grove offensive line of Collin Ginn, Nick Landrum, Maleek Wong, Gabriel Dominguez and CJ Garrett helped clear the way up front.
The Panthers were not finished, however, and jumped right back in the content on a 55-yard hookup from Brice Rogers to Jaden Cofer with 4:27 remaining. Rogers added the extra point to bring the score to 16-14.
The Warriors recovered an attempted onside kick at their own 47-yard line but could not gain a first down allowing Jackson County one final chance.
Taking over at their own 38, the Panthers took possession with 3:12 left with no timeouts. An illegal block pushed Jackson County back to the 29. Facing a fourth-and-6 at the 43, the Panthers came up a yard short with 1:16 left.
Walnut Grove went three-and-out on the opening series of the contest. Jackson County took over on downs at its own 34 and marched down the field for the game’s first points. The drive lasted eight plays and covered 66 yards.
Walnut Grove had a scoring opportunity on its third series of the half, starting the possession at the Panther 46. On the third play of the drive Skyler Jones bounced off a tackle at the line of scrimmage and outran the Jackson County defense for a 30-yard touchdown.
The point-after attempt was blocked leaving the score 7-6 with 32 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Warriors then caught the Panthers off guard with a successful onside kick giving them possession again inside JCHS territory at the 48.
Using an up-tempo offense, Walnut Grove reached paydirt again on a 3-yard run by Kendall Lee with 8:09 left in the first half. Hamrick’s PAT gave the Warriors a 13-7 advantage. The drive took 11 plays as the Warriors controlled the line of the scrimmage.
The Warriors will travel to Greenbrier next Friday and look to improve 2-0 in region play.
Jackson County plays host to Clarke Central.
