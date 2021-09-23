In what turned out to be the biggest win of the season, and most shocking outcome in Region 8-AAAAA, the Warriors upset an unbeaten Greenbrier team 21-7 last fall.
Unfortunately, after beating woebegone Johnson-Gainesville the next week, Walnut Grove lost four straight and missed the playoffs.
The Warriors hope they can make it two straight over the Wolfpack, but then reverse the script.
Walnut Grove opened league play last Friday with a thrilling 2-point victory over Jackson County. One more region win would put the Warriors in great position to secure a postseason berth for the first time in six years and just the second time in school history.
It would also give them three straight wins for the first time ever.
A revived defense has been the key to the recent run of success. After allowing 59 points in its first two games, the Warriors have given up just 20 in the past two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.