ATHENS — George Walton’s impressive run at a Region 8-A Private title came to an end Wednesday night when the Bulldogs fell to Tallulah Fall 64-47 in the championship game at Athens Academy.
Tallulah Falls, which hadn’t lost a region game all year, never trailed in the contest. The Indians led 16-12 at the end of the first and took a 33-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Indians outscored George Walton 18-13 in the third making the score 51-33 heading into the fourth. George Walton outscored Tallulah 14-13 in the fourth quarter, but it was a little too late as the Indians went on to win 64-47.
Sophomore Chase Jocelyn led the Bulldogs with 17 points and was the one GWA player to score in double figures.
Despite the loss, George Walton still finishes as one of the top two teams in the region and will enter the state playoffs as the No. 2 seed out of Region 8-A Private. The Bulldogs will host the No. 3 seed out of Region 5-A Private, which includes teams such as Providence Christian, Holy Innocents’, Hebron Christian and Galloway, next week at the Nicholson Center in Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.