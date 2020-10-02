Logan Cross threw four touchdown passes Friday night, leading Social Circle to a 27-12 high school football victory at Oglethorpe County.
The Redskins forced a fumble on Oglethorpe’s second drive of the night. Chris Shuck recovered it near midfield, setting up a 52-yard drive — all of it through the air. Cross through passes to KJ Reid, Jalen Brinkley and Eric Taylor, and finally a 10-yarder to Reid for the touchdown with less than two minutes to go in the first quarter.
Aaron Aune kicked it to 7-0.
Oglethorpe County moved the ball on its next possession, but missed a 30-yard field goal.
After a three-and-out by the Redskins, the Patriots went on a 64-yard drive.
Quarterback Will Sampson collected 27 of those yards on the ground, including the final 2 for a touchdown with 1:21 before halftime. The extra point attempt failed.
Social Circle used its hurry-up offense to perfection.
Cross and Brinkley connected twice for 27 yards, then Cross threw a 30-yard TD strike to Taylor. Aune’s PAT made it 14-6 just 32 seconds before the break.
Social Circle drove 82 yards early in the third quarter.
Phillip Baynes Jr. ran for 14 yards, and Cross tacked on 66 more yards passing. He connected with Mason Moore, Reid and Mitchell McCullough and ended the drive on a 15-yard pass to Reid.
Aune kicked it to 21-6 with less than three minutes gone in the second half.
Tucker Cleary snuffed the next threat as the Redskins junior picked off a pass.
Soon Social Circle went on a short drive, moving 29 yards on a run by Baynes and scoring on a 5-yard pass to Moore by Cross with just over three minutes to play in the third.
A point-after kick failed, but by then Cross had 192 yards passing.
Oglethorpe (0-3) tried to get back in the game during the fourth quarter.
Sampson moved the team with his legs, and threw three passes to Peyton Cook. Finally, Sampson ran 2 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth.
A 2-point pass failed.
Social Circle couldn’t get anything going on its next drive and was forced to kick, but two personal fouls against Oglethorpe pinned the Patriots deep for their ensuing drive.
Any hopes for the home team were dashed when Taylor picked off a pass with 2:55 to play.
Cross finished with more than 225 yards passing on the night.
Social Circle is off next week before starting Region 8-A (Public) play on Oct. 16 with a home game against Washington-Wilkes.
Oglethorpe County will be back in action Friday at Butler.
