Game of the Week
- Who: Prince Avenue (6-1, 1-0) at George Walton (5-0, 1-0)
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: Don Williams Stadium, Monroe
- Series: Prince Avenue leads series 8-2
- Last: Prince Avenue 41, George Walton 13 (November 1, 2019)
For a moment last Friday night, it appeared as though George Walton Academy’s hopes of winning a first-ever region title would die an early death.
But as they so often do at Athens Christian, the Bulldogs (5-0 1-0 Region 8-A private) pulled one out of the hat. Trailing by 2 with only four minutes left, they drove 98 yards in 15 plays before scoring the winning points with six seconds left.
Not only did the thrilling comeback keep their unblemished record in tact, it set up a showdown with Prince Avenue Christian (6-1, 1-0 Region 8-A private) Friday night at Don Williams Stadium, the state’s top-ranked Class A private school team.
Arguably, a Bulldogs victory would qualify as the program’s biggest since it joined the GHSA in 2010. Without a doubt, it would position them to finish the regular season atop the league standings.
But it would take an upset that would reverberate across the state.
Before their showdown with top-ranked Athens Academy last Friday, the Wolverines were considered among the frontrunners to win state. After trouncing the Spartans 41-7, they are the odds-on favorite.
They will be the first top-ranked to team to travel to GWA since the Bulldogs joined the GHSA in 2010. And they’ll be led by the first five-star quarterback to play on GWA’s home field.
Brock Vandagriff, a long-time Oklahoma commit who switched to Georgia late last year, has done nothing to lower the high expectations that University of Georgia fans have for him.
So far, he’s passed for over 1,600 yards and tossed 19 TD passes while rushing for nearly 300 and scoring eight touchdowns.
Vandagriff missed over a month of last season with a broken leg suffered in the third game. But he returned in time to face the Bulldogs, who he torched for 338 yards and four touchdowns.
His favorite target is receiver Logan Johnson, a preseason all-state pick, who has compiled 562 yards and nine TD catches.
