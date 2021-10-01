Only one thing separated George Walton Academy’s crushing loss against Holy Innocents Friday night from last week’s crushing loss to Mount Vernon.
This time the Bulldogs at least managed to score.
Unfortunately, aside from that lone highlight, it was all Golden Bears all the time as Holy Innocents’ triumphed 42-7 over the overmatched GWA squad.
The Golden Bears started quickly, returning the opening kickoff to the Bulldogs’ 30-yard line before scoring a few plays later on a 13-yard run by Joe Hingson. Ethan Reuther’s kick was good for a 7-0 lead.
After a three-and-out by GWA, the Bears repeated the same drill, scoring on a 6-yard run by Hingson to go up 14-0.
The Bulldogs mounted a short drive on the next possession, with M.J. Marable connecting with Calan Fortunat for catches of 36 and 13 yards, but penalty flags bogged down the drive and the Bears regained possession soon after.
They took advantage with a 13-yard touchdown run by Hingson, yet again, then took over on the next possession at the GWA 36 after a 9-yard punt by the Bulldogs before converting on a 5-yard run by quarterback William Wright.
Holy Innocents scored early in the third quarter but then the two teams spent the rest of the quarter trading punts, along with one interception by the Golden Bears’ Jacob Stallworth.
Up 35-0 going into the fourth quarter, the Bears scored one last time early in the final frame with an 5-yard run by freshman Will Payne, with backup kicker Preston Cate kicking the extra point.
The Bulldogs, scrambling to score against the Bears’ reserves, finally got some momentum as Marable started to connect with his receivers, throwing for 42 yards on the final drive. GWA reached the red zone at long last, where Laythan Folgman took the handoff for a 4-yard touchdown run. Sara Bryan’s kick was good for a 42-7 final.
George Walton (1-5) will be home again next week to take on Athens Christian School in a homecoming matchup with region implications.
