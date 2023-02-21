The Loganville High School girls basketball team had already beaten Jefferson twice during the regular season, giving them the top seed in the Region 8-AAAAA tournament.
But in the championship game Friday night at Winder-Barrow, the two met a third time, and the Lady Dragons found a winning formula, with an assist from a bum ankle.
Trailing by a point with four seconds left, Jefferson successfully executed a Hail-Mary inbounds pass and Emeri Billings sank a desperation three-point shot at the buzzer, giving the Lady Dragons a 45-43 win and a top seed heading into the state tournament.
Loganville will settle for second place, which still enables it to open the playoffs at home. The Lady Red Devils were scheduled to host Dalton, the third seed from Region 6, last night.
“We knew they were a good team,” said Loganville head coach John Zorn. “We also knew if Caty Beth didn’t play, we’d have a tough time winning.”
That would be junior point guard Boleman, who’d missed the previous two games with a twisted ankle. She ultimately did play, but was clearly hobbled and unable to contribute at her typical level.
Without her outside threat, Jefferson opted to pack the middle, shutting down Loganville’s all-state center and leading scorer Emaya Lewis, who was held to 12 points, five below her season average.
Jefferson jumped out early, leading by as many as 10 points. Just before halftime, freshmen Guilana Williams and Ariyana Smith hit a pair of shots to draw within six.
They trailed by just one to start the fourth and actually went ahead twice, the final time on a pair of Williams free throws after she was fouled driving for a layup.
But Jefferson responded with the winning basket as time expired.
“That was on me,” Zorn said. “I’ve thought of a hundred different ways we could have defended that, and I just didn’t do a very good job of having them ready. But credit to Jefferson for getting the shot.”
With the loss, the Lady Devils fell to 18-9, just their third loss in the past 15 games.
