After a year off due to COVID-19, the Walton County track and field championships were back in full force this week at George Walton Academy.
Loganville took home both the boys and girls team titles thanks to strong performances in running events. But it was Region 8-AAAAA rival Walnut Grove that wasn’t far behind in the team standings on both the boys and girls sides.
Walnut Grove’s Dallas Dimsdale and Bonnie Jones each set school records in the discus throw while Jones went on to break another school record in the shot put. The Lady Warriors 4x400 team of Grace Folds, Tori Ramdhanie, Joy Mcleod and Nariah Bowie also set a school record and is now currently ranked 11th in the state for Class AAAAA in the event.
Social Circle’s Phillip “Petey” Baynes took home two medals after claiming the county championship in the high jump and the triple jump.
Loganville’s Koby Osgood broke the school record for pole vault, set last year by Keith Born before COVID-19 hit, by one inch when he cleared 13-foot-7 early in the meet.
Other results from the Walton County Championships included:
Editor’s note: Team scores for every team are listed, but only the top four finishers are listed in individual events.
Team rankings:
Boys:
1) Loganville High School, 146
2) Walnut Grove High School, 131
3) Monroe Area High School, 93
4) Social Circle High School, 45
4) Loganville Christian Academy, 45
6) George Walton Academy, 24
Girls:
1) Loganville High School, 167.50
2) Walnut Grove High School, 112.50
3) George Walton Academy, 69.50
4) Monroe Area High School, 58
5) Loganville Christian Academy, 44
6) Social Circle High School, 4.50
Girls 100 Meter Dash
1) Ajiuna Upshaw, Monroe Area, 12.84
2) Mikayla Cooper, Walnut Grove, 13.01
3) Grace Folds, Walnut Grove, 13.10
4) Addison Ray, Monroe Area, 13.21
Girls 200 Meter Dash:
1) Mikayla Cooper, Walnut Grove, 27.25
2) Grace Folds, Walnut Grove, 27.71
3) Abby Miller, Walnut Grove, 28.04
4) Sydney Bolden, Loganville, 28.14
Girls 400 Meter Dash:
1) Jailin Herbert, Loganville, 1:01.65
2) Joy McLeod, Walnut Grove, 1:04.20
3) Addalyn Perkins, Monroe Area, 1:04.75
4) Mariah Bowie, Walnut Grove, 1:04.81
Girls 800 Meter Run:
1) Chloe Walden, Loganville, 2:36.73
2) Payton Stone, George Walton, 2:40.02
3) Alexis Hendrix, Loganville, 2:47.22
4) Kailee Lewis, Walnut Grove, 2:50.82
Girls 1600 Meter Run:
1) Hailey Allen, Loganville, 5:48.14
2) Anna Meyers, Loganville Christian , 6:10.06
3) Penelope Pourchier, Loganville Christian, 6:12.42
4) Claire McNulty, George Walton, 6:18.02
Girls 3200 Meter Run:
1) Laura Jessup, Loganville, 12:28.79
2) Mckenna Hall, Loganville, 12:37.46
3) Kaitlyn Stout, Walnut Grove, 14:15.62
4) Riley McDaniel, Walnut Grove, 14:21.90
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles:
1) Ryley Hampton, Loganville Christian, 17.45
2) Joy McLeod, Walnut Grove, 18.13
3) Alexie Arden, Loganville, 18.16
4) Samara Hill, Monroe Area, 19.64
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles:
1) Ryley Hampton, Loganville Christian, 55.18
2) Leah Stewart, Loganville, 56.18
3) Samara Hill, Monroe Area, 56.21
4) Isabelle Gary, Loganville Christian, 1:00.27
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay:
1) Walnut Grove 'A' (Mikayla Cooper, Emma Folds, Grace Folds, Abby Miller), 52.18
2) Monroe Area 'A' (Addison Ray, Ailayia Kelley, Adaisha Upshaw, Ajiuna Upshaw) 53.20
3) Loganville 'A' (A'Seanti Barnes, Rebekka Oji, Brooklin Lippert, Grace Kaseba) 56.04
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay:
1) Walnut Grove 'A'( Nariah Bowie, Joy McLeod, Grace Folds, Abby Miller) 4:17.62
2) Loganville HS 'A' 4:18.87
3) Monroe Area 'A' (Caylie Bennett, Addalyn Perkins, Samara Hill, Ajiuna Upshaw) 4:37.83
4) George Walton 'A' 4:41.71
Girls High Jump:
1) Grace Kaseba, Loganville, 5-02.00
2) Catherine Atkinson, George Walton, 4-08.00
3) Shania Spriggs, Loganville, 4-06.00
4) Abigail Dawson, Loganville, 4-04.00
Girls Pole Vault:
1) Madison Bramblett, Loganville, 6-00.00
Girls Long Jump:
1) Graham Lucas, George Walton, 15-00.50
2) Rebekka Oji, Loganville, 14-11.50
3) Janae Charles, Loganville, 14-06.00
4) A'Seanti Barnes, Loganville, 14-04.75
Girls Triple Jump:
1) Emmie Mitchell, George Walton, 31-08.50
2) Graham Lucas, George Walton, 31-06.25
3) Ajiuna Upshaw, Monroe Area, 29-05.00
4) Grace Kaseba, Loganville, 3-03.00
Girls Shot Put:
1) Bonnie Jones, Walnut Grove, 35-07.00
2) Caroline Sende, Loganville, 29-11.00
3) Kayley Bednarek, Loganville, 28-00.00
4) Catherine Atkinson, George Walton, 26-10.00
Girls Discus Throw:
1) Bonnie Jones, Walnut Grove, 102-01
2) Caroline Sende, Loganville, 90-00
3) Kayley Bednarek, Loganville, 88-08
4) Catherine Atkinson, George Walton, 84-04
Boys 100 Meter Dash:
1) Mason Lawson, Loganville, 11.38
2) Hunter Hampton, Loganville Christian, 11.40
3) Eric Jones, Loganville, 11.53
4) Ashton Adams, Walnut Grove, 11.76
Boys 200 Meter Dash:
1) Zackary Ford, Walnut Grove, 23.98
2) Tyree Silvera, Loganville, 24.19
3) Dashon Hyman, Social Circle, 24.25
4) JT Rainey, Walnut Grove, 24.36
Boys 400 Meter Dash:
1) Kenneth Raffield, Monroe Area, 53.15
2) Adrian Harley, Loganville, 53.50
3) JT Rainey, Walnut Grove, 54.64
4) Phillip Baynes, Social Circle, 54.85
Boys 800 Meter Run:
1) Grant Wolf, Loganville, 2:11.76
2) Ani Tesfaye, Loganville, 2:13.98
3) Collin McGee, Loganville, 2:14.31
4) Andres Villanueva, Walnut Grove, 2:19.54
Boys 1600 Meter Run:
1) Jesse Bennett, Monroe Area, 4:58.06
2) Nathan Taylor, Walnut Grove, 5:04.50
3) Avery Smith, Loganville, 5:07.22
4) Aaron Meredith, Walnut Grove, 5:07.63
Boys 3200 Meter Run:
1) Jesse Bennett, Monroe Area, 11:17.90
2) Nathan Taylor, Walnut Grove, 11:31.07
3) Christopher Morton, Loganville Christian, 11:31.68
4) Joshua Dolin, Monroe Area, 11:36.31
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles:
1) Calan Fortunat, George Walton, 45.91
1) Landon Barber, Landon George Walton, 45.91
2) Khaleed Latimore, Monroe Area, 46.05
3) Phillip Baynes, Social Circle, 47.76
4) Brayden Bell, Loganville, 49.00
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay:
1) Loganville 'A' (Austin May, Eric Jones, Jzon Hawkins, Neto Okpala) 43.60
2) Walnut Grove 'A' (Lance Jones, Alex Kinley, Zackary Ford, Ashton Adams) 45.48
3) Monroe Area 'A' (Brycen Moses, Isaiah Roberts, Semion Hodge, Jaziah Upshaw) 46.23
4) Loganville Christian 'A' (Tucker Echols, Avery King, Josh Towns, Hunter Hampton) 47.01
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay:
1) Loganville 'A' (Adrian Harley, Koby Osgood, Leonardo Diaz, Eric Jones) 3:34.97
2) Walnut Grove 'A' (Devan Dipolito, Alex Kinley, Jack Ponder, Lance Jones) 3:46.42
3) Monroe Area 'A' (Jesse Bennett, Kenneth Raffield, Trayvon Thomas, Ryan Burnworth) 3:47.96
4) Loganville Christian 'A' (Tucker Echols, Tegan Swanepoel, Caleb Gary, Hunter Hampton) 3:59.14
Boys 4x800 Meter relay:
1) Loganville Christian Academy 'A' (Tegan Swanepoel, Christopher Morton, Luke Evans, Caleb Gary) 9:22.35
2) Loganville HS 'A' (Collin McGee, Eric Dunn, Grant Wolf, Brayden Bell) 9:31.45
3) Walnut Grove 'A' (Brandon Gallardo, Moises Gallardo, Aaron Meredith, Andrew Miller) 10:15.35
Boys High Jump:
1) Phillip Baynes, Social Circle, 5-10.00
2) Jack Ponder, Walnut Grove, 5-06.00
3) Jaylin McCray, Loganville, 5-06.00
4) Muhammad Souare, Loganville, 5-02.00
4) Damon Glasco, Loganville, 5-02.00
Boys Pole Vault:
1) Koby Osgood, Loganville, 13-07.00
2) Jayson Klimek, Monroe Area, 13-00.00
3) Calan Fortunat, George Walton, 10-00.00
4) Mason Keenum, Monroe Area, 9-00.00
Boys Long Jump:
1) Zillion Hammond, Monroe Area, 19-10.00
2) JT Rainey, Walnut Grove, 19-03.75
3) Zackary Ford, Walnut Grove, 19-01.75
4) Ashton Adams, Walnut Grove, 18-04.75
Boys Triple Jump:
1) Phillip Baynes, Social Circle, 38-01.00
2) Hunter Hampton, Loganville Christian, 37-07.75
3) Demond Owens, Monroe Area, 36-02.25
4) Julian Tweedy, Loganville, 35-04.25
Boys Shot Put:
1) Chase Ransom, Loganville, 49-10.00
2) Dallas Dimsdale, Walnut Grove, 40-02.00
3) AJ Vinson, Social Circle, 37-09.00
4) Kyle Smith, Walnut Grove, 37-07.00
Boys Discus Throw:
1) Chase Ransom, Loganville, 142-05
2) Dallas Dimsdale, Walnut Grove, 134-01
3) Kyle Smith, Walnut Grove, 128-03
4) Justin Pressley, Walnut Grove, 115-11
