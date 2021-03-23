Chad Kitchens has the patience of Job.
And while his tribulations don’t come close to matching those of the man of the Bible, whose very name is the essence of suffering, the Monroe Area baseball manager has endured his share of tough times.
Since taking over the Hurricanes program seven years ago, his team struggled through five consecutive losing seasons.
Last spring, they won their first seven and were ranked No. 6 in the state in Class AAA. For a moment, Kitchens saw a light at the end of that dark and seemingly endless tunnel.
Turns out, it was just an oncoming train as COVID-19 derailed a promising season.
Sure, the Hurricanes technically ended a string of 13 consecutive losing seasons. But they didn’t get a chance to snap a 13-year state playoff drought.
Such has been his roller coaster existence since taking over a program that’s not been very good for a very long time. So you’ll understand his excitement Friday afternoon when his team pulled off what he called “the biggest win since I’ve been here.”
Playing the front end of a doubleheader, the Hurricanes upset top-ranked Hart County in a 1-0 thriller. Facing a starter who’ll be pitching for Clemson next year, they managed just two hits and struck out 15 times. Monroe ace Hunter Redden was literally knocked out of the game in the fourth when he was hit by a line drive.
But freshman Jake Hegwood pitched three scoreless innings and Lee Broach recorded the final three outs for the save.
In the fourth, senior Reid Murray drove in Bryant Olson — the youngest of the trio of Hurricane baseball stars from the same family — for what turned out to be the only and winning run.
Hart exacted its revenge in the nightcap, cruising to a 16-0 victory, which was shortened by the mercy rule. But that hardly overshadowed the win earlier in the day.
For a program that’s often beaten teams it should, it almost never wins against the teams it shouldn’t. This was a rare and confidence-building exception.
Kitchen hopes the lesson learned is that his team can beat anybody on any given day. But to do so, they have to play with the energy and focus they displayed in the first game.
Heading into this week’s action, the Hurricanes have lost twice as many games as they’ve won. They currently sit fourth in Region 8-AAA which, if they can stay there, would give them that elusive postseason berth.
Considering they have the misfortune of playing in the toughest league in Class AAA, it’s unlikely they’ll move up in the standings. Hart is No. 1 in the state but only No. 3 in the region. Oconee County (ranked No. 5) and Franklin County (ranked No. 9) are tied for first.
But finishing fourth in this league wouldn’t be a bad thing. And it would bring with it a fitting reward for a man who’s taken his share of lumps over the past seven years.
