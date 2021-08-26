You can’t throw a rock in this county without hitting someone who’s been impacted by Jeff Segars. Not that I’m suggesting you go around throwing rocks at people.
A few weeks ago, I went to a local bank to handle some business and met Ammie Elliott, who’s a vice president and branch leader at one our area financial institutions.
In between crunching numbers and signing documents, we engaged in some small talk, which inevitably led to discussing our families. She mentioned that she had an only son who played professional baseball.
Since I have a keen interest in the local sports scene, I was immediately curious who her off-spring might be. Turns out it was none other than Timothy Elliott, who starred several years ago for Loganville before pitching for the Georgia Bulldogs.
He’s currently on the staff of the Everett AquaSox, a Single-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
He’s also one of dozens and dozens of former Red Devils who have moved onward and upward to the next level, both collegiately and professionally. Most notable are Clint Frazier and Brandon Moss, who each reached the big show.
I could go on, but the list would fill several pages and I’d inevitable leave someone out.
No doubt, all of these men would list their former high school manager at or near the top of the list of biggest influencers in their lives. He not only helps make them outstanding baseball players but even better men and leaders.
So it was a hard day when Segars announced recently that he was stepping away as Loganville’s baseball coach to devote himself completely to his new job as the school’s athletics director. I’m sure it was hardest on the current players, who are looking forward to another run at a state title this spring.
Not that they won’t be in the running, and that’s a credit to Segars and the type of program he’s built. Given that most of his assistants have been around almost as long as he has, the transition should be seamless.
But let’s not kid ourselves. It’s not going to be the same without seeing Segars running the show for the Red Devils. Playing for a legend is a privilege and something you’ll remember the rest of your life.
Certainly, Segars has nothing left to prove. Winning five state titles and 10 region championships places him among the best high school managers in state history.
Some of the greatest highlights in Walton County prep sports history involve Segars. I remember him taking his team to its first championship series in Gainesville, where Moss and Micah Owings went toe-to-toe on the mound. The Red Devils lost a thriller but set the stage for their amazing run.
And that run began in Griffin, with the homerun blast off Blake McCullers’ bat earning their first title.
And who could forget the dog piles after each of the clinching wins?
Of course, there was that little hiccup in Houston County in 2016.
Which brings me back to that meeting with Mrs. Elliott a few weeks ago. When I learned her son was a senior that year, I let slip that he must have been involved in the game of which no true Red Devils fans wishes to speak.
Oops.
Even five years later, she couldn’t hide the bitter feelings of that moment. Time doesn’t necessarily heal all wounds. Some just sit there and continue to fester.
That Jake Fromm home run either over or outside of the left field foul pole will forever be a shot to the heart of Red Devils baseball fans. For Segars, it was one of the very rare times he was tossed from a game.
No doubt that game will forever haunt his memories. But it will never tarnish his legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.