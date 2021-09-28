Local softball teams have entered the final week of the regular season and are getting ready to make one final push for a berth in the state playoffs.
George Walton Academy
The Lady Bulldogs currently have the fewest losses in the county with a 12-2 record. GWA’s only two losses came in a non-region contest with Loganville and an Area 4-A Private contest with state powerhouse Wesleyan.
Heading into the week, GWA sat in second place in the Area 4-A Private standings.
The Area 4-A Private tournament will begin Saturday.
Despite having the No. 1 pitcher in the class of 2022 in Taylor Tinsely, its been Caroline Conner that has pitched the bulk of the innings for the Lady Bulldogs. Conner is 8-1 in the circle with 101 strikeouts and an 0.84 ERA over 50 innings. Tinsely has spent most of her time in the field, but in her 25 innings of work in the circle she’s compiled a 4-1 record with 58 strikeouts and a 0.84 ERA.
The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to host Hebron Christian Monday evening for Senior Night before returning to action Thursday at home against Class AAAAAAA Grayson.
Loganville High School
The Lady Devils currently sit in a tie for first place in Region 8-AAAAA heading into the final week of the season.
Loganville is 16-4 on the season and 10-1 in region play as of deadline Monday evening. Eastside was also 10-1 in region play.
The Lady Devils were scheduled to return to action Tuesday at home against Clarke Central before hosting Eastside for a region doubleheader that would have huge implication in Loganville’s quest for the Region 8-AAAAA title.
Loganville will also host Jackson County for a region doubleheader Saturday morning starting at 10. The Lady Devils wrap up the regular season next week in a road doubleheader at Walnut Grove.
Walnut Grove High School
The Lady Warriors arent far behind in the Region 8-AAAAA standings. A sweep by Eastside and a loss to Loganville left Walnut Grove with a 6-3 record in region play prior to Monday night’s matchup at Jackson County.
Walnut Grove’s offense has been paving the way the teams success this season with six players with at least 30 at-bats hitting over .380. Kaitlyn Johnson currently has the hightest batting average at .455 while reigning Region 8-AAAAA player of the year Nova Wright is batting .403. Junior Haley Carroll is batting .424 on the season.
Walnut Grove was also set to host Apalachee Tuesday night before stepping out of region play to host Madison County Wednesday. The Lady Warriors’ schedule still includes doubleheaders at home against Clarke Central and Loganville as well as a road twinbill at Apalachee.
Social Circle High School
The Lady Redskins haven’t missed a beat under the leadership of new head coach Bryan Eades. Social Circle currently sits atop the Region 8-A Public standings at 7-0 heading into the final week of the season.
Social Circle still has region contests left with Lincoln County, Washington-Wilkes and Commerce left to round out the regular season. However, The Lady Redskins defeated Washington-Wilkes 4-3 the first meeting between the two and defeated commerce 7-6 in the first contest with the Tigers.
Social Circle is 12-5 overall on the season.
Monroe Area High School
The Lady Hurricanes could be on the outside looking in when the state playoffs roll around.
Monroe Area is currently fifth in Region 8-AAA behind Hart County. Hart is 3-4 in region play while the Lady ’Canes are 2-6.
The two teams were schedule to meet Monday evening in a critical region matchup. Hart County won the last meeting between the two by a final of 17-3 in Hartwell.
Monroe Area was also set to host Stephens County Tuesday evening to wrap up regular season region play.
