MONROE — Picking up right where it left off after an unexpected three-week break, Monroe Area rolled to a 38-10 homecoming win over Lakeside-Evans at the Purple Pit on Friday night.
Since they blanked Morgan County 21 days earlier, the eighth-ranked Hurricanes had a bye followed by a COVID-19-related forfeit by Clarkston. But it didn’t take them long to knock off the rust.
Monroe scored 14 points in just five plays and the rout was on.
Senior quarterback Selatian Straughter had another big night, rushing 10 times for 135 yards and a touchdown and passing for 150 yards and one score.
Junior Alan Jones, among the top rushers in the state, ran 15 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 587 yards on the year.
Meanwhile, the defense held Lakeside to just 120 yards. They’ve allowed just 17 points through five games.
Despite the solid performance on both sides of the ball, the Hurricanes did show some lingering effects of the layoff. They were flagged 14 times for 150 yards, including three that nullified touchdown runs.
On the Panthers’ lone touchdown drive, 35 of its 66 yards came on Monroe penalties.
Leading 25-3 at the half, Monroe opened the second half with a fumble.
But the defense stuffed the Panthers on three plays, and it took just three plays for the Hurricanes to score. Jones ran for 25 yards before limping off the field with an injury. Junior Jakyri Jones took over, carrying for 5 yards and then 4 and a touchdown.
On their next possession, the Hurricanes were flagged four times for 35 yards and had two touchdowns called back on penalties. But Straughter connected with Zillon Hammond on a 41-yard scoring strike on the final play of the third, giving Monroe a 35-point lead and forcing a running clock in the fourth quarter.
It was just one of two big plays for Hammond. On the third play of the game, he intercepted Lakeside quarterback Jason Whitaker at the Panthers 30. From there, Jones carried twice. The first went for 6 yards and the next for 25 and a touchdown. On the PAT, Straughter picked up a bad snap and sprinted around the left end for a 2-point conversion.
On its ensuing possession, Lakeside exhausted most of the first quarter with a 14-play, 62-yard drive, all on the ground. But they had to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Will Hattaway. Lakeside attempted an onside kick, but Monroe linebacker Bradyn Sorrow recovered at the Hurricanes 46. Five plays later, Jones picked up his second touchdown on an 11-yard run.
Monroe took over at its own 8-yard line and drove to the Lakeside 6 before stalling. Sophomore kicker Rickey Valdivanos was good from 22 yards to put the Hurricanes up 17-3.
Monroe scored on its fourth consecutive possession on a 13-yard scramble by Straughter, who also converted the 2-point attempt to make it 25-3.
The Hurricanes had one last chance with 38 seconds left in the half. Straughter connected with sophomore wide receiver to Khaleed Latimore, who caught the ball at the 6, avoided a defender, and danced into the end zone as the clock expired. But officials ruled he had stepped out of bounds.
With the win, Monroe completed its non-region slate with a perfect 5-0 mark. They’ll begin Region 8-AAA play next Friday with a trip to Toccoa to face ninth-ranked Stephens County (5-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.