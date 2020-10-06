Greenbrier (4-0 overall, 1-0 in 8-AAAAAA) at Walnut Grove (1-3 overall, 0-1 in 8-AAAAA)
Greenbrier is making itself right at home. The newest member of Region 8-AAAAA began its tenure with a 28-20 win over Loganville last week.
The Wolfpack come to Walton County for the first time to face Walnut Grove with plans to go 2-0 in the league and win its fifth straight for the third time in the past five seasons. Meanwhile, the Warriors desperately need a win to keep alive their hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Walnut Grove is struggling on offense, averaging just 9 points a game. It failed to score in last week’s loss to Jackson County despite being in Panther territory six times. The Warriors face a stingy Greenbrier defense group that’s allowing fewer than 11 per contest.
