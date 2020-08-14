Led by a 16-strikeout game from Taylor Tinsley, the George Walton Lady Bulldogs picked up a 5-1 win over county foe Walnut Grove.
“We kept battling and finally broke through,” GWA head coach Kathrine Meeks said. “The 16 strikeouts are always great, but I’m really proud of how our girls fought offensively.”
The contest was a stalemate through five innings until Walnut Grove got on the board first with a double by Nova Wright that scored Trinity Aycock in the top of the sixth.
George Walton answered quickly in the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run by Riley Wilson.
Walnut Grove made a pitching change after the home run and the Lady Bulldogs took full advantage of the change, shelling out four runs on three hits. Caroline Connor drive in two runs with a single to center followed by a Marnie Couch two-run single.
Offensively, the Lady Warriors couldn’t get anything going against Tinsley. Tinsley pitched a complete game, giving up just three hits, two walks and one earned run while ringing up 16 batters.
“It’s early in the season,” Walnut Grove head coach Steven Foster said. “Bottom line is we just have to put balls in play. Jenna threw great, and Emily came in and didn’t throw bad, (GWA) just started hitting the ball well. We’ve just got to step up and play.”
Walnut Grove returns to action Wednesday at Madison County followed by a doubleheader with Hillgrove and East Coweta at Hillgrove High School Friday night.
George Walton was scheduled to travel to Loganville for a doubleheader Saturday before returning to action Friday at the Hawk Invitational at Flowery Branch High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.