For the first time since joining the Georgia High School Association in 2011, the George Walton Academy baseball team is on the verge of missing the state playoffs.
They’ll need to sweep Region 8-A rival Athens Academy in a three-game series this week to slip into fourth place and earn the league’s final bid.
GWA (10-16, 4-8 Region 8-A private) was scheduled to travel to Athens on Monday for the series opener and return home Tuesday for the second game. The finale, possibly of the season, is set for Thursday on the road.
“I like our chances this week,” Bulldogs manager Todd Shelnutt said. “I think both of us are very similar, and it could go either way.”
So far, little has gone GWA’s way this year.
The decision to play three-game series each week against region opponents put a premium on pitching and depth, and the Bulldogs never could shut down opposing bats consistently.
In addition, they were uncharacteristically porous on defense.
“It’s been crazy,” Shelnutt said. “Between the new rules and some things that haven’t bounced our way, it’s been tough.”
Maybe the biggest blow heading into this week was the loss of Will Bailey, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in a loss to Prince Avenue. He was among the team’s best starters.
Jake Whitten, who was expected to pitch out of the bullpen instead emerged as the go-to starter. He’s performed well, compiling a 4-2 record with five saves and 31 strikeouts and only 12 walks.
He’s also the team’s leading hitter with a .386 average.
“He’s been good all year,” Shelnutt said. “He’s gotten some big hits for us to keep us in games. And we certainly didn’t go in thinking he would be one of our regular starters.”
Will Atkinson has also been solid on the mound, compiling a 2-2 mark with 30 Ks.
Fortunately, he’s just a sophomore on a very young team. Over the past six games, Shelnutt has used as many as five freshmen in the starting lineup.
“It’s a growing year,” Shelnutt said. “We’ve decided to play some young guys. We’ve put them out there and asked them to get it done.”
They’ll need to respond in a big way this week to avoid missing the playoffs.
The Bulldogs might have missed out last year before COVID ended their season with a 4-12 overall record. Until last spring, GWA had suffered through just one losing season since joining GHSA. That was 2017, when they went 16-19 but still reached the second round of state.
