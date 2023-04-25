Social Circle High School Hall of Fame

Social Circle inducted three individual greats into its Sports Hall of Fame Friday night. The 2023 class included basketball player Charlie Dorsey, represented by his sister Marie Dorsey, basketball player the Rev. Derrick Malcom and basketball player Anne Shepherd Peppers, joined by her granddaughter, Tara Burton. Jeff Byrd photo | The Walton Tribune

For the first time in 14 years, Social Circle High School inducted a class of four into its Sports Hall of Fame Friday night at the school.

According to Social Circle athletic director Craig Hargrove and Hall of Fame Committee President Jeff Clegg, it was important to the community to bring back the Sports Hall of Fame and honor the school’s growing tradition in athletics.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.