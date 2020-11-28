MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Social Circle's first trip to the playoffs in over a decade was short lived but the Redskins tried to make it interesting before falling to Macon County 41-21.
Social Circle (5-6) scored first with a touchdown pass from Logan Cross to Mason Moore to go up 7-0.
However, Macon County evened the score late in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs scored again quickly, but the kick was blocked for a 13-7 lead.
Macon scored again late in the half, followed by a touchdown to open the third quarter to take a big lead over the Redskins.
The Bulldogs seemingly put the nail in the coffin with another score midway through the third quarter.
However, Social Circle answered quickly with its own touchdown, the second of the contest for the Redskins. They would then cut the lead in half with an Amarion Russell touchdown with 8:31 left in the game.
Despite the late comeback attempt, Macon County tacked on one last touchdown to end the scoring at 41-21.
Macon County goes on to the second round to face Warren County.
