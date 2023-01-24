SCHS wrestling

Social Circle wrestler Sean Crews battles Mt. Pisgah’s Josh Lange in the 175-pound class during the State A semifinals. Crews won his match but Mt. Pisgah was able to rally and upset the Redskins, 33-31. Mt.Pisgah went on to win the 1A title beating Trion in the finals, 33-32. Photo by Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

Mount Pisgah won the Georgia Class A Wrestling championship Saturday in Trion by beating powerhouse Social Circle and then defending champion Trion by a single match.

Social Circle lost to Mount Pisgah 33-31 after the Patriots pulled out decisions in the lower middleweight divisions, including one against 100-match winner Caden Prater.

