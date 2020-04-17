It’s the million-dollar question: “When will we get back to normal from this coronavirus stuff?”
COVID-19 has turned the world upside down in a matter of weeks. In a crazy span of 48 hours last month we saw all professional sports put on hold, the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament and the postponement (and later cancelation) of college and high school sports.
For a sports journalist like me, it’s been tough. It’s added some more gray to my beard. The goal my entire life has always been to work in sports, but now there’s no sports to cover. Over the past month I’ve seen many of my colleagues get laid off due to cutbacks at different newspapers.
I’m one of the lucky ones still employed, albeit mainly focused on real news at the moment. As many of you may know, I’ve been working at our sister paper, The Covington News, the majority of the week coving COVID-19 and other news in Newton County. But it was important to me to make sure we still kept the sports section going in The Walton Tribune.
There is still some sports news here and there (see the other sports story in today’s paper) and there are still local sports stories to be told. As you saw last week, we began running a series of stories on spring sports seniors who had their seasons cut short. If there’s one positive to come out of this whole pandemic, it’s that I’ve finally got the time to dig in and write those feature pieces that I wouldn’t normally be able to get to until the summer. David Johnson also has a few more feature stories he’ll be adding to the mix to go along with those senior profiles.
The optimist in me says we’re close to going back to normal. President Donald Trump, heading the warning of experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, has laid out a plan for state governors to allow things to slowly ease back into normal. Major League Baseball has already devised a plan to play the 2020 season in Arizona and Florida, which means we at least get the Braves back.
However, the reality is we may not get back to a true “normal” anytime soon. There’s a very real possibility that fall sports, including football, could be in jeopardy. I shudder to think about fall in the South without high school or college football, but the situation with COVID-19 is unprecedented.
Maybe one day we’ll get back to “normal.” For now, we just have to keep taking it day by day.