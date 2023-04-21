Social Circle girls soccer

Social Circle soccer player Peyton Brooks sets up a Tallulah Falls player. Brooks scored four goals in the Lady Redskins’ 5-2 second round Class A playoff match Tuesday at Redskins Stadium in Social Circle. Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

SOCIAL CIRCLE — Tuesday’s Sweet Sixteen match between Social Circle and Tallulah Falls featured a lot of intense moments. But none of it deterred the Lady Redskins from extending their season to the Elite Eight with a 5-2 victory.

It was an intense battle head coach Heather Richardson saw coming. 

