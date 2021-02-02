Two local teams finished on the podium during the Georgia High School Association state championship wrestling duals.
Social Circle, a five-time state duals champion, finished third over the weekend while up-and-coming Walnut Grove finished sixth.
The Redskins fell to eventual state champion Mount Pisgah 45-18 in the quarterfinals, but bounced back with a 40-27 win over host school Trion to claim the third place finish.
After falling to Mount Pisgah, Social Circle defeated Screven County 70-6 in the consolation semis with a berth in the conso finals.
Rowen Vandergriff (195lbs) and Ben Bruce (285lbs) both had pins in the win over Trion while Braydon Mitchell (106lbs), Caden Prater (120lbs), Lance Thacker (126lbs), Austin Farmer (132lbs), Jacob Bregman (145lbs), Will Hames (152lbs) and Jaxon Ethridge (170lbs) each won their matches.
At Locust Grove High School for the Class AAAAA meet, Walnut Grove opened with a 64-18 loss to eventual state champion Woodland-Bartow. The Warriors fought through the consolation bracket by beating Harris County 41-35 before falling to Woodward Academy 41-34 in the conso semis.
In the loss to Woodward Academy, Jacob Helms (160lbs) won his match by major while Jonathan Paramore (182lbs), Kale Griswell (120lbs), Jack Ponder (132lbs), Gage Ragsdale (138lbs) and Parker Warren (145lbs) all won by pins.
Both Social Circle and Walnut Grove will have the opportunity to avenge their losses in the state duals when the GHSA hosts its traditional state championship wrestling meet later this month as well as individual state title in each weight class.
Social Circle has previously won the team title at the state meet in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The Redskins finished fifth in the team standings at the traditional meet last year while Hames was the Redskins’ only individual state champion at 152 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.