So many topics, so little space…
We thought things were back to normal when we kicked off the 2021 high school football season a month ago. But Monroe Area’s recent COVID-19 complications reminds us the pandemic still lingers.
Fortunately, the Hurricanes are healthy. But last week’s regularly scheduled opponent, Clarkston, bailed out for the third straight week. Given that Monroe had just had its annual bye week the previous Friday meant that it went 14 days between games.
It was a heavy blow both for the team and several individuals. The Hurricanes had rolled to three straight wins, including back-to-back shutouts, and had moved into the top 10 in Class AAA. They needed and wanted to keep things rolling as the all-important region schedule looms ahead.
What’s more, a couple of players have compiled some impressive numbers. Both quarterback Selatian Straughter and running back Alan Jones are among the top rushers in the state. Now they’ve lost a game and the chance to add to their statistics.
Of course, they’ll have a chance to make up ground with a long run in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, a pair of local teams, one from afar and the other up close and personal, have witnessed the impact of losing a key player to transfer.
Gavin Hall, who left George Walton after last year’s postseason turmoil and then lasted just a single game at Loganville this year before transferring again, has made quite the debut at his new school.
Now the starting quarterback at Hebron Christian in Dacula, he had an impressive trio of games. In wins over Woodland and Mount Pisgah, he ran for 418 yards and seven touchdowns.
But, as fate would have it, last Friday, GWA showed up on the schedule. Playing on his former home field last week, the sophomore sensation accounted for half of his team’s touchdowns in a 42-0 rout.
Finally, the Georgia High School Association reclassification committee met last Thursday to figure out a way to punish the success of its private school members. The group’s chairman, Curt Miller, seems hell-bent on banishing the association’s biggest privates to their own island, similar to what GHSA did to the smaller privates back in 2012 when they placed them in their won classification.
Initially, Miller proposed banning the nine privates that aren’t in Class A from participating in the postseason against public schools.
Fortunately, that looney plan was nixed by all 19 of his committee members. Even they understood that asking nine schools to somehow figure out how to hold a meaningful postseason was impossible and frankly, just mean spirited.
So now, apparently, we’re back to the age-old multiplier solution. This time, GHSA higher-ups are considering bumping it up to 25%. At some point, the public majority is going to push too far and the private minority is going to wise up and leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.