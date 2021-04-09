The golf world, as well as the sports world in general, is looking to Augusta National this week as another chapter known as The Masters will be written.
Long known as the icon of the golf calendar each year, The Masters is the crown jewel on the professional tour and is back in April where it belongs. While arguments can certainly be made for the U.S. Open and the British Open, there’s really something unique about The Masters that puts it above all others.
As magnificent as this event is to watch on television (magnified now with high-definition television and other advances) one cannot really appreciate it unless you witness it in person.
Growing up I remember reading about the event through the words of sports writing icon Furman Bisher who painted a description similar to a masterful painter working on canvas. Each spring I looked forward to reading the reports Bisher would file daily from Augusta as he would interview the biggest names in the sport.
At the time I was trying to become a golfer myself and while I would eventually become adequate at the game, I never really came close to becoming that competitive. Still my father encouraged my attempt to play and we spent many days at the local course where I grew up.
As part of his encouragement of my golf undertaking, my father took me to a practice round of The Masters in 1985. Even after watching it on television for years I was unprepared for the stunning beauty of what I was to see that day.
The trees, the flowers, the fairways and the course itself made for a breath-taking view. Everything was perfect. Literally a blade of grass didn’t seem out of place. You almost felt guilty for walking around on the sacred grounds that were The Masters.
It was a day, more than several decades later, that I have never forgotten. I still recognize places that I stood at when I watch the tournament each year. The large scoreboards, the buildings and even the routes fans walk to follow their favorite golfers are still familiar.
During the practice round things are a little more relaxed. It was possible to even walk up to the golfers and obtain autographs. While I was a little nervous the first time I asked, when I received one without objection then asking the next several times become easier. Every golfer I asked that day provided his signature on a piece of paper I still have to this day.
As we made the trek back home from Augusta that day, I knew I had been able to witness something special. It was similar to a World Series or a Super Bowl or an NBA finals or college basketball Final Four.
As the 2021 edition of The Masters plays out there will be plenty of story lines once again this spring. Hopefully the weather will cooperate. I know the course will be in full beauty as I watch it from the comfort of my recliner on my high-definition TV screen.
Tiger Woods is typically the talk of this event but he will be absent this year. It remains to be seen if he will ever compete again in Augusta or even anywhere for that matter.
Regardless of who emerges as the winner, it will be another grand event. The winner’s multi-million-dollar purse dictates nothing less.
The only downside for me is that Furman Bisher isn’t with us any more to write about it.
