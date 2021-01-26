One of the state’s wrestling blue bloods, Social Circle, is headed back to the championship while another local up and coming team, Walnut Grove, is also headed to the Georgia High School Associations state championship bracket.
In Class A, Social Circle smoked through its state prelim matched held at the Redskins’ home gym Saturday. The Redskins defeated Marion County 78-6 followed by a 76-6 win over Turner County.
But Social Circle’s biggest win came during seeding for the championship bracket. The Redskins were seeded as the No. 3 overall team, putting Social Circle on the opposite side of the bracket from state powerhouse Commerce.
Social Circle will face St. Anne Pacelli to open the championship bracket. All Class A matches are being held at Trion High School.
In Class AAAAA, Walnut Grove picked up two big wins at Villa Rica with a 51-27 win over Stone Mountain before defeating Cartersville 48-32 to clinch a berth in the championship bracket.
This is the second year in a row the Warriors have made it to the championship bracket.
The Warriors enter the championship bracket at the No. 8 overall seed and will face Woodland-Bartow in the opening round. All Class AAAAA matches are being held at Locust Grove High School.
