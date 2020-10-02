MONROE — The Lady Bulldogs cemented their place as the No. 1 team in Class A (Private) Thursday with a huge 2-1 win over reigning state runner-up Wesleyan.
Missing two starters due to COVID-19, George Walton Academy used timely hitting and dominant pitching along with aggressive base running to capture the win against the team that eliminated the Lady Bulldogs from the state championship tournament last season.
Caroline Conner’s RBI double in the bottom of the sixth that drove in Anslee Parrish sealed the win for the Lady Bulldogs. Conner finished the day 1-for-2.
GWA got on the board first in the bottom of the second thanks to a throwing error by Wesleyan that allowed Taylor Tinsley to score from second. However, Wesleyan answered with a run of its own in the top of the third.
Tinsley picked up her ninth win in the circle this season. The junior pitcher tossed a complete game and gave up just three hits and no earned runs while striking out 15 batter during the contest. Her 15 K’s puts her at 158 on the season.
Thursday’s victory gave Lady Bulldogs head coach Katherine Meeks her 100th win as a head coach.
The win secured the No. 1 seed for GWA heading into the Area 4-A (Private) tournament. GWA will play host to the tournament at Monroe Area High School beginning this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.