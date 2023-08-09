Loganville High School football 2023

Loganville football players Julian Tweedy (2), Joseph Barnes (10) and team co-captain Dylan Robbins display their excitement of the start of a new football season at Friday’s pre-season scrimmage against Cedar Shoals at Red Devil Stadium. Jeff Byrd photo | The Walton Tribune

 Brett Fowler

LOGANVILLE - It was quite a dress rehersal opening for Loganville football Friday night at Red Devil Stadium.

For the first time, Red Devil fans got to see what a Gene Cathcart offense looks like in red and white uniforms and against another team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.