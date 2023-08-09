LOGANVILLE - It was quite a dress rehersal opening for Loganville football Friday night at Red Devil Stadium.
For the first time, Red Devil fans got to see what a Gene Cathcart offense looks like in red and white uniforms and against another team.
What fans saw is a totally different offense than the one Loganville ran last season under former coach Brad Smith, who is now at Alatoona High School. Instead of the power run game, Loganville under Cathcart runs the spread. Cathcart was a highly successful coach in South Carolina with a stint at rival Jefferson mixed in, going 154-56 in 15 seasons, including, a state title.
The Red Devils operated the four-wide spread behind a sophomore quarterback Brody Hannah. It’s an offense that’s similar to what Social Circle ran the past three years under All-Walton County quarterback Logan Cross, now at Samford University, and Prince Avenue Christian under recent Georgia Tech commit Aaron Philo. Philo lead Prince Avenue to the Georgia Class A championship last
at Georgia State.
Friday night it was the Red Devils’ new offense and old defense against Cedar Shoals. Loganville won the scoreboard battle 21-12.
“What we’re going to see (tomorrow) is a lot of good. a lot of near misses. We are going to need to iron out those near misses to be the team we want to be. Cedar played well. They have a special kid in Hester who is going to Furman. It’s good we competed and we got out of here healthy.”
For three quarters, when the Hannah-led offense went against Cedar Shoals’ defense, the Red Devils threw 26 times and completed 15 for 142 yards and two touchdowns. They also mixed in 75 rushing yards from running back Chris Wilson.
Defensively, the Ryan Angel coordinated Red Devil defense kept the Panthers off the board in the first half. Cedar Shoals opened the second half with a scoring drive to cut into the 14-0 deficit. It was 21-6 when the game was turned over to the reserves. Cedar Shoals had a 75-yard TD pass in the final minute to account for the final score.
“I think Brody left some points on the field, but Brody also took command of the offense and did what we asked him to do. Our RPO (run/pass option) stuff he made good decisions. We had some mistakes, but gosh, we’ve only been in pads four days,” Cathcart said.
On its sustained drives in the first three quarters, Cathcart tried to hit the home run ball with the deep pass but all five attempts fell incomplete. They did have success on the short and intermediate routes.
“We tried to stretch the field vertically, but they (Cedar Shoals) did a good job of keeping their offense on the field. And it limited our possessions,” Cathcart said.
Loganville opened the game with an 18-play drive that reached the Cedar 5 before stalling. Cedar Shoals answered with a 12-play drive that reached the Red Devils’ 35 before fizzling out.
“The game would have had a different feel had we scored there on that first drive,” Cathcart said. “What I have to do, is I have to convince to them how good they are capable of being.”
A fumble recovery by the Devils led to the game’s first score when Wilson scored on a 6-yard TD run. Devin Pugh had the kick for a 7-0 lead.
Late in the half, Hannah completed four straight passes to get the Red Devils in range at the 13. There Jamin Marshall took a jet sweep 13 yards for the score. Pugh’s kick made it 14-0 at the half.
After Cedar Shoals scored on its first possession of the second half, Loganville went back up two scores late in the third quarter. Hannah hit Marshall on an 18-yard TD pass that made it 21-6.
Nine receivers caught passes for the Red Devils. That’s how the spread works. Ahmed Souare had four catches for 42 yards. Marshall had two for 40 while Charles Barkley-SMith caught four for 19 yards and Jonathan Swope had two for 29.
Six reserve backs totaled up 91 rushing yards to go with Wilson’s 75. Cedar Shoals had 262 combined yards on offense.
