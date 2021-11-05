WALNUT GROVE — The playoffs were not on the line but bragging rights and pride were as Walnut Grove High School hosted county and region rival Loganville High School Friday night.
When all was said done, the visiting Red Devils (4-6 overall, 3-4 Region 8-AAAAA) were able to enjoy the short trek home after recording a dominating 39-0 victory.
Both teams hoped to use the game as a springboard into the offseason and into 2022 but Loganville seemed to be a step ahead for most of the contest.
LHS took a 17-0 lead into halftime on two touchdown runs by Avery Hamilton and a 30-yard field goal by Devin Pugh. The Red Devils mixed the pass and run in the first half to effectively move the football.
Walnut Grove (3-7, 2-5) struggled offensively in the first half and was unable to put together any effective drives.
The Warriors went three-and-out to start the second half. LHS moved deep into Walnut Grove territory on its initial series of the third quarter but Avery Schnier made an interception in the end zone to stop the drive.
The Red Devils closed the door when Hamilton reached the end zone for a third time, this time from 25 yards out with 10:37 remaining for a 24-0 cushion.
LHS added one final offensive score on an 11-yard run by quarterback Cooper Kennedy with 4:52 to play.
The Red Devils used a defensive touchdown less than a minute later to add more points as Eric Jones returned a fumble for a score. LHS then successful converted a 2-point conversion for a 39-0 lead less.
Coach Brad Smith’s team took the game’s opening possession and moved to the Walnut Grove 26 before turning the football over on downs after an incomplete pass to the end zone on fourth down.
The Warriors had their initial series begin at their own 26-yard line. WGHS was faced fourth-and-4 from its 48 when a bad snap gave the Red Devils the football back at the Warrior 28.
LHS used four plays to reach the end zone on a 3-yard run by Hamilton with 3:50 remaining in the opening quarter. Devin Pugh, who was perfect on point-after tries for the night, added the kick.
The scored remained 7-0 until Hamilton found the end zone again on a 17-yard run with 8:01 left before halftime.
The Red Devils were driving for a potential third score when Walnut Grove’s Rhett Lamberth intercepted a pass in the end zone.
LHS did add 3 points before halftime on a 30-yard field goal by Pugh with 18 seconds left before intermission.
The Red Devils are now 8-0 all-time against the Warriors.
