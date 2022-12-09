Walton County’s top hitter is headed to the community college ranks in-state at Gordon State College.
Social Circle’s Mason Moore signed a letter of intent Wednesday at the school’s media room in front of family, coaches and teammates.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Online only subscription to The Walton Tribune
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|30 Days
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|180 Days
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|365 Days
|$70.00
|for 365 days
Walton County’s top hitter is headed to the community college ranks in-state at Gordon State College.
Social Circle’s Mason Moore signed a letter of intent Wednesday at the school’s media room in front of family, coaches and teammates.
Last May, Moore helped lead the Redskins to the Class A semifinals. They won three series on the road, including at Trion and at previously unbeaten Wayne County.
Moore finished the season atop Walton County’s batting stats with a .463 average. He also led in home runs with six. He drove in 39 runs.
Moore, the son of Brent and Heather Moore, wanted to take the two-year route and then see if it pays bigger dividends toward a major college program down the road.
“This opportunity at Gordon State is the best for me,” Moore said at his conference. “It has a great family atmosphere, it’s close to home, and I like that it is a two-year school.”
Social Circle Baseball Coach Kevin Dawkins said there was no doubt the impact Moore has had on the Redskins baseball program.
“In just three years, he has helped build this program. We’ve won a lot of baseball games and will win a lot more. I’m glad he is on my team,” Dawkins said.
Moore said he will miss the tight-knit community of Social Circle when that time comes.
“I know the community has my back,” Moore said.
SC Athletic Director Jeff Hargraves said Moore will represent the Redskins well.
“I’m excited for Mason and what he can do at the collegiate level and we knew this day was coming. He is high character, high class kid who is respected in our hallways,” Hargraves said.
Moore said he had offers from Young Harris, and Georgia State of the SunBelt Conference.
“Gordon State is a really good program,” he said.
He’s also looking forward to the 2023 baseball season.
“Real excited about the upcoming season. I want to finish with a championship.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.