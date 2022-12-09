Social Circle's Mason Moore

Social Circle baseball player Mason Moore signs his letter of intent with Gordon State College on Wednesday at the school. He is joined by his parents, Heather and Brent Moore. Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

Walton County’s top hitter is headed to the community college ranks in-state at Gordon State College.

Social Circle’s Mason Moore signed a letter of intent Wednesday at the school’s media room in front of family, coaches and teammates.

