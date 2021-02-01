MONROE, Ga. — News of Shane Davis’ resignation as the George Walton Academy football coach has echoed through the prep sports world since the weekend.
Davis and the Monroe private school parted ways after two seasons. A representative of the school announced Davis’ resignation Saturday morning, effective immediately.
Rebecca Williams, the school’s director of marketing and special projects, said Monday the announcement of a vacancy at GWA “has already sparked interest from numerous candidates from across the region.”
The position has not yet been posted. That’s not expected to happen until later this week at the earliest.
Williams said several potential candidates submitted their résumés over the weekend.
The school announced it will add a department of exercise science and athletic performance to support all of the Bulldogs’ athletic programs.
“That job posting resulted in a large number of submissions and candidates are now being evaluated to determine the best fit,” Williams said. “This new department will focus on enhancing athletic performance and broaden opportunities for student-athletes of all ages and interests.”
Davis was The Tribune’s choice as 2020 Coach of the Year in Walton County. In Davis’ two seasons as the head coach of the Bulldogs, GWA was 15-8.
The 2020 Bulldogs ended the regular season ranked in the top 10 of the private Class A schools. GWA reached the quarterfinals of the state playoffs, the program’s deepest postseason run since 2012.
George Walton finished third in Region 8-A (Private), behind eventual state champion Prince Avenue Christian and another top-10 team, Athens Academy.
Davis previously coached for nine seasons at Apalachee. He has a career record of 63-67 with six playoff appearances, including in both seasons at GWA.
A petition seeking Davis’ reinstatement from a suspension garnered more than 1,000 signatures. Gavin Hall, the Bulldogs’ freshman quarterback, started the petition on change.org.
In a note on Twitter on Saturday, Hall said he’ll be transferring to Loganville High to play the final three years of his high school career.
Hall cited “the situations going on” and thanked Davis and assistant coach Patrick Stewart, the GWA graduate who coached Loganville Christian in 2019 and served as as assistant under Davis this past season.
Thank you @COACHSTEW_ @shanedavisgwa For believing in me...New beginnings and opportunities.. #ForksUp🔱@CoachBrad_Smith @Coach_Gordon45 pic.twitter.com/8xbg9Q3eqN— Jeremiah Gavin Hall (@Jghall12) January 30, 2021
