Game of the Week
- Who: Loganville (1-1) at Parkview (1-0)
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: The Big Orange Jungle, Lilburn
- Series: Parkview leads series 1-0
- Last: Parkview 42, Loganville 0 (Sept. 25, 2020)
By the time Loganville begins Region 8-AAAAA play next week, it will either be battle tested or beat down. Or maybe a little of both.
For the second straight week, the Red Devils will go on the road to face a Class AAAAAAA opponent. This after they opened the season against top-10 ranked and arch rival Monroe Area.
Loganville will close out its non-region slate at the Big Orange Jungle in Lilburn against perennial powerhouse Parkview.
“They are a great team and great program,” second-year Loganville head coach Brad Smith said. “But our kids don’t shy away from a challenge. And if we’re lucky enough to be one of the four teams from our region to make the playoffs, I don’t think we’ll see anything tougher than what we’ll play early in the season.”
After losing their season opener and their starting quarterback to transfer in a matter of days, the Red Devils were reeling. But a week off gave them a chance to regroup, and they traveled to Cumming last Friday and slipped past Forsyth Central.
The Red Devil used four different quarterbacks, opening with Solomon Leslie who was followed by Avery Hamilton, Cooper Kennedy, and Jaylin McCray.
Cooper was 6-of-8 passing for 100 yards and a touchdown and he rushed for 110 yards and another score. Avery ran the ball 10 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
While it was a big win, it wouldn’t compare with a victory over the Panthers, who are led by former Loganville head coach Eric Godfree, now in his eight season at his alma mater.
In the first meeting between the two schools last fall, Parkview trounced the Red Devils 42-0. But they were ranked No. 7 then and had a roster loaded with college prospects.
Hit hard by graduation, they look a little less formidable this fall. After being ranked No. 7 in the preseason, the Panthers have fallen out of the polls following losses to Mill Creek and North Gwinnett, sandwiched around a victory over Mountain View.
The Panthers biggest weakness is on defense, where they allowing an average of 34 points a game.
