Commerce (6-1 overall, 2-0 in 8-A Public) at Social Circle (2-5 overall, 0-2 in 8-A Public)
The Redskins will be hosting their second ranked team in three weeks when No. 4 Commerce comes to town.
The two programs played for 10 straight seasons when they were both members of Region 8-A, with the Tigers winning nine. But Friday will be their first meeting since 2011.
Commerce hasn’t changed much over the years. It still features a bruising rushing attack. The trio of running backs Dreylan Martin and Sammy Brown and quarterback Trey Huff have carried the load this year.
Social Circle will go with the opposite approach, taking to the air most every down. Sophomore quarterback Logan Cross is among the leading passers in the state and is expected to surpass 1,000 yards in the game.
