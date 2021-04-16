The Lady Redskins softball team has a new chief.
Social Circle officially announced the hiring of Bryan Eades as the next head softball coach Thursday night after he was approved by the Social Circle Board of Education.
Eades spent all 25 years of his career in Oconee County. He first served as the head coach at North Oconee High School in 2004 after being an assistant at Oconee County before taking over the Lady Warriors program in 2010.
He has won two state titles as a head coach, one in 2006 as with North Oconee and the other in 2011 with Oconee County, and was also named state coach of the year in both seasons. Eades was also an assistant coach on Oconee County’s state title teams form 1996-1998.
Eades retired from Oconee County in 2019.
While at Oconee, Eades coached former UGA and Oregon softball star Geri Ann Glasco. Eades also had 10 other college signees during his tenure at OCHS.
Social Circle will host a meet and greet with the new coach on Tuesday at 2:30 in the media center.
The Lady Redskins have been led by Audra Thomas over the past four seasons, but Thomas quietly submitted her retirement in the fall after the 2020 season came to a close. Thomas was 56-58 during her tenure as the Lady Redskins head coach and led Social Circle to its first state title in 2018.
