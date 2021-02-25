This is just about the last column I expected to be writing this year, or anytime in the next decade or so.
For a program that prides itself on stability and consistency, George Walton Academy football is certainly entering uncharted territory. A week ago, the local private school announced the hiring of its third head coach in four years.
Welcome aboard Logan Beer. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that you’re facing a few challenges in your first turn as a head coach.
Beer is just the seventh head football coach in the school’s 50-plus-year history. Most of his predecessors tended to hang around awhile. In fact, the man’s whose name is emblazoned on the outside of the press box spent 24 seasons roaming the sideline of what is now called Don Williams Stadium.
It’s not unusual for the person who follows a legend to stumble and even fail. But Shane Davis was a rare exception.
The now-former Bulldogs coach spent a season as GWA’s coach-in-waiting, serving as offensive coordinator, before taking the reins of the program in 2019.
GWA finished a disappointing but respectable 6-5 his first season. In year two, a young squad vastly overachieved, going 9-3 and making it to the third round of the state playoffs.
With the nucleus of that team set to return, the table was set for a breakout year in 2021. Instead, shortly after the Bulldogs’ season ended on a chilly night in Savannah, Davis was quietly suspended.
When word leaked out, no explanation was given as to why. A short time later, the school announced it was investigating improper payments to a student-athlete.
Two days later, Davis tendered his resignation.
From a young age, we’re taught that 2 and 2 equals 4. So given the sequence of events at GWA, it all seemed to add up nicely. Davis’ departure clearly had something to do with cheating.
Only it didn’t.
But because of the way it all went down, it was only natural to see it that way. As a result, Davis’ reputation was tarnished.
Certainly, Coach Davis’ personality and management style are the polar opposite of his predecessor. Coach Don had a more laid-back, awe-shucks demeanor, sort of like former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden. Davis, on the other hand, was intense and fiery.
From the moment he was hired, I suspected the transition might be difficult. But I never thought it would come to this.
Davis is an outstanding coach and, I believe, was the perfect choice to fill Coach Don’s enormous shoes. I thought he’d hang around awhile, maybe even lead the program to region and state titles.
Alas, he’s gone, and he’ll likely land with another program and turn it into a winner.
Meanwhile, Coach Beer inherits a potentially volatile situation. Many players and parents are angry at the loss of a beloved leader. Whether they’ll support and play for the new guy remains to be seen.
Best of luck Coach.
