It’s only appropriate that Sydney Bolden played for the Red Devils because she plays the game with a hellish, red-hot intensity. For the past four years, the Loganville senior has been among the sparks that resulted in one of the most successful runs in school history. During her tenure, the Lady Devils won a region title, earned a state bid every year, been to the Elite Eight twice, and been ranked No. 1 in the state for eight weeks.
“The game, it just means something to her,” said Loganville head coach John Zorn. “There were times I had to pull her off the floor, just for 30 seconds or so, to calm her down. She just loves the game.”
She’ll leave a lasting mark, particularly in the record book, where she set the record for most steals in a career and season and is third in scoring.
This past season, she led the team with 20.1 points, 5.7 steals, and 4.6 assists a game. She also pulled down 5.6 rebounds a contest.
Bolden is The Walton Tribune’s girls basketball player of the year and headlines The Walton Tribune’s 2022 Girls All-County basketball team. The rest of the first team includes:
Cameria Reed: The Walnut Grove sophomore transferred from Monroe Area this year. The Hurricanes loss was the Warriors gain. Reed proved to be the key to helping first-year head coach Kevin Furtado get the program turned in the right direction. Reed led the team in scoring (15.3) and rebounding (5.4), and assists (2.9). According to Furtado, in the Lady Warriors state playoff game against New Manchester, a team choked full of seniors, Reed was the best player on the floor. She’s got two more years to get even better.
Emaya Lewis: The Loganville sophomore proved her freshman season was no fluke. Establishing herself as one of the premiere up-and-coming post players in the state, she was a key part of the Lady Devils run to the Elite 8 for the second straight season. She scored 15 points a game. But her forte was in the paint, where she averaged 10.6 rebounds, a significant improvement over last year, when she was second in the county with 7.8. She was named first team All-Region in 8-AAAAA and Most Improved.
Ashley Hill: The George Walton Academy freshman was one of five ninth graders on the Lady Bulldogs roster. But she certainly didn’t perform like a player who was on the JV team just last winter.
Named first-team All-Region in 8-A Private, Hill led GWA with 10.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game and was a major reason the team made it back to the state tournament, where they fell in the first round. With her back next season, along with her fellow underclassmen, GWA could go much deeper into the postseason.
Taylor Favors: The Social Circle senior led her team in scoring the past two years, the only member of her team to average in double figures.
But she was beaten out by a precocious freshman this season (Jade Hyman averaged 13.1). Not that she cared, since she welcomed the help.
She was also happy to close out her career by playing in the state tournament for the first time. She finished with 12.6 points a game and was tops in rebounding with 3.6.
SECOND TEAM
•Leila Mathis, GWA
•Jada Hyman, SC
•Caty Beth Boleman, LHS
•Jakiya Butts, MA
•Teaira Kelley, WG
HONORABLE
MENTION
•Hannah McConel, GWA
•Ella Archer, SC
•Sophie Farmer, LHS
•Addi Petitt, LCA
