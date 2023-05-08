It was the first boys and girls lacrosse championships for the Georgia Independent Athletic Association Friday night and both of them were won by George Walton Academy.
The George Walton girls defeated Pinecrest Academy of Cumming, 11-7, behind seven goals from sophomore forward McNair Shannahan. Adrianna DiCicco had three goals while Alexis Hendrix had a goal and two assists. Keeper Ady Odell had eight saves.
The title is only the second ever for a girls team from GWA. They won the GIAA AAAA State Girls Basketball title in March in Macon.
"We pulled through because we communicated better in the second half," said GWA Girls Coach Jamie Lill.
Following the girls victory, the George Walton Academy boys dominated host Strong Rock Christian 14-4 for the GIAA Boys Championship.
Six different Bulldogs combined to score 14 goals for GWA in the victory. The win was a crowning achievement for Coach Scott Jackson, who started the program from scratch five years ago.
"We did it," Jackson said. "Our guys stepped up We executed our game plan to perfection."
Tiedrell Ensley and William Ferguson scored three goals each while Trey Kirkpatrick, Mason Kirkpatrick, A.J. Dillard and River Morrow scored two goals each. GWA finished with a 12-6 record.
See full coverage in May 10 print edition of The Walton Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.