George Walton Academy lacrosse

The GWA Lady Bulldogs won the GIAA state lacrosse state Friday. Jeff Byrd photo | The Walton Tribune

It was the first boys and girls lacrosse championships for the Georgia Independent Athletic Association Friday night and both of them were won by George Walton Academy.

The George Walton girls defeated Pinecrest Academy of Cumming, 11-7, behind seven goals from sophomore forward McNair Shannahan. Adrianna DiCicco had three goals while Alexis Hendrix had a goal and two assists. Keeper Ady Odell had eight saves.

