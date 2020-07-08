Editor's note: Now that the Georgia High School Association is allowing players to participate in preseason workouts, the prospect of a football season in the fall has improved greatly. As a result, area players are currently hard at work in the weight room and on the practice field preparing for the new year. Each week during the summer, The Walton Tribune will take an in depth look at the state of each local football program heading into the 2020 season.
MONROE – Replacing a long-time head football coach is never an easy task. When the coach has the legacy of Don Williams, it becomes an ever tougher assignment.
For Shane Davis, now entering his second season as head coach at George Walton Academy and third overall with the program, the transition continues to progress in a positive manner. Davis was offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs in 2018 before taking the reins as head coach, succeeding Williams, who left a lasting imprint on GWA football.
“Certainly, being a part of the staff for 2018 helped with the transition,” said Davis, who guided GWA to a 6-5 mark in 2019 and a postseason berth. “Coach Don really handled the situation well and that was also a big plus. He is a great man who has always been a positive role model for the school and program.”
Davis, like all of his coaching counterparts, has had to deal with the cancellation of spring practice and offseason workouts until last month due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“It was really good to be back when we reached June,” the coach said. “Like everyone else we had to jump through some hoops but it was really good to see the players again. At least it has been starting to feel like normal again.”
During the final week of conditioning prior to the Georgia High School Association dead week, teams were able to practice using a football. Davis said he never thought he would see the day when a football team could not use a football during practice.
The Bulldogs will have a smaller region in 2020 competing with Athens Christian School, Prince Avenue Christian, Athens Academy and Loganville Christian Academy. The LCA Lions are new to the GHSA. GWA made that transition as well during the 2010-11 school year.
“The region will have less teams but it may actually be tougher,” Davis said. “There are some teams who have been among the best in the state in recent years. In addition, our non-region schedule is awfully tough.”
Tough region battles are nothing new for the GWA program so Davis said the Bulldogs will be battle-tested.
The 2020 regular season begins against Social Circle High School at home before a road trip to Stratford Academy in Macon. George Walton will then host Union County, who went 9-1 in the regular season a year ago, and then travel to Hebron Christian.
Non-region contests against Mount Vernon (home) and Holy Innocents’ (away) follow.
Davis said some injuries to key players hampered the Bulldogs during the 2019 region schedule.
“I am still very proud of how our team has competed against some very tough opponents,” Davis said. “Now we just need to find a way to win those games against our upper-level opponents.”
As the dead week began, Davis said he expects the GHSA limitation of 50 players per workout would remain in place. The coach said the plan is to have a preseason scrimmage.
“Nothing has changed as far as that goes, at least not now,” he said. “We are still working to keep everyone safe from the players to the coaches to everyone involved. That is the main thing. We just hope at some point to be able to concentrate solely on football again. The past few months have been completely different for everyone.”
