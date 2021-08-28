MONROE — George Walton Academy junior Sara Bryan made school history Friday night, becoming the first GWA player to score a point for the Bulldogs football program.
Bryan, who was an all-region selection at midfielder on the GWA soccer team this spring, came out for football this fall.
She got her first extra point attempt Friday night with 9:20 remaining in the second quarter as the Bulldogs played host to Stratford Academy.
After a 2-yard touchdown run by Caleb Fortunat, Bryan’s PAT was true.
That cut Stratford’s lead to 28-7, but the Eagles continued to pour it en route to a 47-7 victory.
After an hour’s delay following lightning strikes in the vicinity of Don Williams Stadium, George Walton got possession but gained just 4 yards.
On its first play from scrimmage after a punt, Shaun Wilmore dashed 42 yards for a touchdown. Nathan Haskell kicked it to 7-0.
Keondre Glover recovered a GWA fumble, giving Stratford a short field. After a 15-yard run by Glover, Nate Slappey took in the touchdown from 3 yards out and a 14-0 lead.
Shaun Wilmore picked off a pass and returned it to the GWA 31-yard line about midway through the quarter, setting up Glover’s 8-yard touchdown run. Stratford led 21-0 after a quarter. The Eagles added to it in on a 24-yard touchdown pass to Keondre Glover from Lawson Cole just 10 seconds into the second quarter.
A face mask penalty tacked on to Fortunat’s kickoff return set up 28- and 2-yard runs by Fortunat, the second giving GWA its touchdown.
But Stratford added an 8-yard touchdown run by Slappey and 15-yarder by Glover before halftime.
The teams played with a running clock in the second half. Stratford struck just once, on a 1-yard touchdown run by John Wade, and led 47-7 going into the fourth. That’s where it ended.
Stratford put two players in triple-digits for rushing. Wilmore ended at 109 yards while Slappey had 103.
Glover pitched in 57.
GWA (0-2) will be off next week and look for its first victory Sept. 10 at Crawford County in Roberta.
Stratford (1-0) will be back home in Macon next week to welcome Westfield, a 51-21 winner Friday night over Trinity Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.