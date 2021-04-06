Walton County was well represented throughout the state when The Atlanta Journal Constitution released its 2021 All-State basketball teams last week.
Five hoopsters from Walton County received All-State honors including Loganville’s Janae Charles, who picked up the highest selection out of the five by being named second team All-State in Class AAAAA. She was joined by teammate Sydney Bolden, who received honorable mention honors.
Charles finished the year averaging 11.2 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game and was named the Region 8-AAAAA Player of the Year as well as The Tribune’s All-County Co-Player of the Year on the girls side.
Bolden averaged 13 points per game on the year, a total which led Walton County. She was also named first team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA and was named The Tribune’s All-County Co-Player of the Year.
On the boys side, Monroe Area’s Derrick Brown, George Walton’s Noah Hicks and Social Circle’s K.J. Reid all earned honorable mention honors in their respective classifications.
Brown finished the season with 19.3 points per game, which led the county, and averaged nine rebounds per game. He was named the Region 8-AAA Player of the Year as well as The Tribune’s All-County Player of the Year on the boy side.
Hicks wasn’t far behind Brown in scoring, finishing as the second best scorer in the county with 17.5 points per game. He was also named the Region 8-Private Player of the Year.
Reid averaged 15 points per game and five rebounds per game for the Redskins this season. He was named the team’s defensive MVP and earned first team All-Region honors from Region 8-A Public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.