George Walton’s recent success at the Georgia High school Association traditional state wrestling tournament continued this year as Perry Jake Stone finished as the state runner-up in the 145-pound weight class.
Stone was one of three Bulldogs to qualify for the state tournament. Fellow Bulldog wrestler Michael Dagenhart finished fifth at 160 pounds while Evan Newsom saw his state title bid end early in the day.
Also in Class A, Social Circle finished fourth overall in the team standings after having eight wrestlers finish as state placers.
Social Circle’s state placers included Braydon Mitchell (106lbs) in fourth, Lance Thacker (126lbs) in fourth, Kacen Taylor (138lbs) in third, Jacob Bergman (145lbs) in fourth, Will Hames (152lbs) in third, Jaxon Ethridge (170lbs) in fourth, Rowen Vandergriff (195lbs) in fourth and Ben Bruce (285lbs) in fourth.
In Class AAA, Monroe Area’s Bernard Manga finished third in the 195-pound weight class.
As of press time on Friday, Walnut Grove still had six wrestlers left in wrestle backs while Loganville has three left in wrestle backs and at least one guaranteed state placer in Brian Stratford at 220-pounds.
