LOCUST GROVE — Strong Rock Christian was just too strong Friday night.
The Patriots defeated Loganville Christian 38-14 on Friday night in a nonregion high school football game.
The visiting Lions actually led in the beginning. Loganville Christian got on the board with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Hampton from Brent Taylor late in the first quarter.
But in the first minute of the second, a short touchdown run by Strong Rock tied it at 7.
On an LCA punt attempt, the snap sailed over the kicker’s head. Strong Rock recovered at the 5-yard line and two plays later scored from the 3.
Another Lion miscue, a pass interference penalty, set Strong Rock up at the 6 in the final seconds of the first half. The Patriots capitalized and led 21-7 at the break.
Strong Rock drove 90 yards to start the second half and scored.
LCA tried to make some magic with a fake field goal attempt, but did score early in the fourth with Taylor’s 56-yard strike to Hampton. Carter Smith kicked it to 28-14.
Strong Rock (3-0) added two late scores to seal the victory.
LCA (1-1) plays at Holy Innocents’ on Oct. 2.
