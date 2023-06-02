Mitchell McCullough

Mitchell McCollough takes a swing in a game for Social Circle High School this spring. McCullough recently signed with Brewton Parker. Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

With a gathering of his family, friends, coaches and teammates present, Mitchell McCullough celebrated his scholarship signing on May 18. McCullough signed his national letter of intent to join Brewton Parker’s baseball program in the fall. 

McCullough reminisced on his four-year journey as a Social Circle Redskin. 

