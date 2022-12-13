Social Circle tuned up for a big tournament in Tennessee by winning the Walton County Duals in Loganville Thursday.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 1:37 am
Social Circle tuned up for a big tournament in Tennessee by winning the Walton County Duals in Loganville Thursday.
The Redskins eased to wins over Loganville in the first dual match, 61-12 and then beating Walnut Grove in the final, 69-12.
Walnut Grove did get a match win, beating Monroe Area 48-36. The consolation match between Loganville and Monroe Area went down to the 14th and final match. The Red Devils got the decision to claim that match.
Redskins Wrestling Coach Randy Prater says his team has a simple goal when they compete.
“Get better at wrestling,” Prater said.
Social Circle’s program has gotten so strong, they can now send two separate teams to different events.
“We’d have one team at one and another at another meet. Both teams are
going to Oconee and Dec. 21 both will be at Jackson County. The great thing about the Tennessee trip in Cleveland, is we will see the best teams in their state there. That includes Cleveland, Father Ryan (Nashville) and Bradley County. It’s 16 teams and its going to be really competitive.”
Social Circle dominated the matches in Loganville. At least 10 of the matches resulted in pins or submissions.
Brayden Mitchell, a 120-pounder, won both of his matches in ease and is nearing 100 match wins in his career.
Lance Acker is another standout and is eying a scholarship to The Citadel but will likely go the football route there.
Casey Taylor in the 137 -pound slot is another standout Prater mentioned.
“We have a lot of leaders on this team,” he said.
