Mat Redkins

Social Circle wrestler Brayden Mitchell goes for a pin against Walnut Grove Thursday at the Walton County duals at Loganvile. Mitchell won his match and is now nearing 100 for his career. On the side, the Redskins’ Lance Thacker grapples with a Walnut Grove wrestler in the finals won by Social Circle, 69-12. Cassie Jones photos | MAK Photography

Social Circle tuned up for a big tournament in Tennessee by winning the Walton County Duals in Loganville Thursday.

The Redskins eased to wins over Loganville in the first dual match, 61-12 and then beating Walnut Grove in the final, 69-12.

