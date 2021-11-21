With one regular season game remaining in a disappointing year, Florida announced Sunday that it had parted ways with football coach Dan Mullen. The announcement comes a day after the Gators lost to Missouri, 24-23 in overtime - their fourth straight loss to a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent - which dropped them to 5-6 overall and 2-6 in the SEC.
Special teams coordinator/running backs coach Greg Knox will serve as interim coach for the team's regular season finale Saturday against rival Florida State, in which both teams need a win to achieve bowl eligibility.
Mullen leaves Florida with a 34-15 record in four seasons at the helm after coming from Mississippi State, where he served in the same role from 2009 to 2017. During his tenure at Florida, Mullen went 21-14 in SEC games and led the Gators to three New Year's Six bowls and the SEC championship game in 2020.
November 21, 2021
But Mullen, who served as Florida's offensive coordinator from 2005 to 2008, has been the subject of scrutiny this season for both the team's play and his recruiting. Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy after the team's 40-17 loss Nov. 6 against South Carolina.
Mullen becomes the latest coach from a major program not to finish the season, joining, among others, Clay Helton at USC, Gary Patterson at TCU and Justin Fuente at Virginia Tech.
